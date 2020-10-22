ETFB to hold food distribution in Longview

LONGVIEW — The East Texas Food Bank will hold a drive-thru produce distribution in Longview on Friday. The free allocation will take place at the Gregg County Fairgrounds from 8 to 10 a.m. Families will need to enter from Cotton St. at 100 Grand Blvd. and follow the route and traffic control directions to receive the free produce items. This is drive-thru only, walk-ups will not be accepted. There are no eligibility requirements and ID is not needed. Organizers say if you are picking up items for someone else, you need a note from that person with their name, address, permission to pick up and their signature. The physical note or a picture of it will be accepted.