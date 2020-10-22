iStock By ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Wednesday's sports events: MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL WORLD SERIES Tampa Bay 6, LA Dodgers 4 (Series tied 1-1) MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER Sporting Kansas City at Colorado (Postponed) Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Scoreboard roundup — 10/21/20

Posted/updated on: October 22, 2020 at 5:41 am

