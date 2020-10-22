Today is Thursday October 22, 2020

Scoreboard roundup — 10/21/20

October 22, 2020
iStockBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Wednesday's sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

WORLD SERIES
Tampa Bay 6, LA Dodgers 4 (Series tied 1-1)

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Sporting Kansas City at Colorado (Postponed)

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

