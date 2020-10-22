Jared Leto returns as the Joker for Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Jared Leto is returning to the DC Comics universe, reprising his role as the Joker from 2016’s Suicide Squad in Zack Snyder’s rejiggered version of Justice League.

The announcement is newsworthy, says The Hollywood Reporter, firstly because the character didn’t appear in the original 2017 film, which raises the question of how much new content will be added to the so-called Snyder Cut.

Leto’s addition will also tie together Snyder’s Justice League with Suicide Squad, which also featured a cameo from Ben Affleck’s Batman, who tried to take down Leto’s Joker and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn.

Sources close to then-studio executives Jon Berg and Geoff Johns, who oversaw the film and the reshoot by Joss Whedon tell THR that the duo is planning to remove their names from the Snyder Cut, since they did not work on this version and are no longer studio executives.

It’s not clear if the move by the duo has anything to do with Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg, accusing Justice League director Joss Whedon of “abusive” behavior on the set of the movie, and that Berg and Johns enabled Whedon’s alleged behavior.

The Snyder Cut of Justice League will be released exclusively on HBO Max next year.