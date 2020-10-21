8 of 12 firefighters expected to be lost in Gladewater

GLADEWATER — The Gladewater Fire Department is expected to lose 8 out of 12 of its full-time firefighters by the start of next month. Last year, Smith County Emergency Services District No. 2 voted to pay an increased sale tax to fund additional full-time firefighters. According to our news partner KETK, the sales tax increase allowed for the hire of additional full-time staff at the rate of $10,000 more than GFD’s current salaries. Mayor, John ‘J.D.’ Shipp said, “Smith County ESD is pulling several firefighters from Gladewater… it’s an opportunity for guys to take the next step in their careers and take better care of their families financially.”

Shipp believes the formation of an Emergency Services Department would be a step in the right direction. That ESD would consist of Gladewater, White Oak, Clarksville City, and Warren City. An agreement to discuss the matter has not yet been made. For now, Shipp encouraged residents to reach out to city councils and to start the discussion of forming an ESD.