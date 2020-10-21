Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd pays tribute to her on what would have been her 64th birthday

Barry King/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Carrie Fisher’s daughter, actress Billie Lourd, paid tribute to the late Star Wars star on what would have been her 64th birthday Wednesday.

Lourd, who announced the birth of her first child last month, shared a throwback photo of a pregnant Fisher along with a caption in her late mother’s signature style of emojis.

Fisher was 60 years old when she died in 2016 after suffering cardiac arrest.

Lourd, 28, posts about her late mother regularly on social media. Most recently, she shared a quote from the actress to mark World Mental Health Day. This past May, Lourd also shared a heartfelt note to others for whom Mother’s Day is difficult.

“Sending my love to anyone who has lost a mother and anyone who might just be having a complicated Mother’s Day this year,” she wrote. “This is my 4th Mother’s Day without my Momby and days like today are never easy, but I’ve found that doing things that make me feel more connected to her make it a little easier — watching her favorite movies, listening to music we listened to together, looking through old pictures and my personal favorite — eating + drinking things she loved.”

Mark Hamill also celebrated his Star Wars co-star Wednesday, sharing a photo of them giving each other an amicable smooch and writing on Twitter, “Happy Birthday Carrie Frances Fisher. The world will never stop missing you.”

By Good Morning America

