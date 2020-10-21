Man arrested in Texas in 1996 slaying of Los Angeles girl

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Los Angeles County authorities say a 42-year-old man was arrested in Texas in the killing of a Los Angeles girl nearly 25 years ago. The Sheriff’s Department says Jose Luis Garcia was arraigned Monday on a murder charge. The body of 17-year-old Gladys Arellano was found in a ravine near Malibu in 1996. She had been sexually assaulted, beaten and strangled. DNA evidence did not find any matches until DNA was taken from Garcia after he was arrested in Los Angeles last November in a separate case. In the meantime, he had relocated to Dallas. It’s not immediately known if he has an attorney.