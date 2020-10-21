Dinning out for Polio Plus

TYLER — World Polio Day is this weekend and Rotary members in the South Tyler Rotary Club are taking action on Thursday. The group is raising awareness, funds, and support to end polio, a vaccine-preventable disease that still threatens children in some parts of the world. Dining Out for Polio Plus – A portion of the proceeds from lunch and dinner sales will be donated towards the eradication of polio. The following Restaurants will be donating proceeds of each ticket towards the initiative on October 22.

Villa Montez Restaurant (Dinner hours 5-9)

3324 Old Henderson Highway

Tyler, Texas 75703

1836 Texas Kitchen(Lunch/Dinner Hours 11-9)

2467 Crow Road

Tyler, Texas

Montez Creekside Kitchen (Dinner hours 4-9)

1010 TX-110 North

Whitehouse, TX 75791