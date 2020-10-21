10 Smith County residents die from COVID since Oct. 6

TYLER — The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported 10 Smith County residents, including one 35-year-old Tyler man, recently died with COVID-19 as a related cause. On Wednesday George Roberts told KTBB, “The deaths we reported go as far back as October 6th. We depend on other agencies, hospitals, nursing homes, to provide us with this information. So those deaths did not all occur on one day, but they basically go from Oct. 6th through the 19th.”

The President and CEO of NET Health continued, “Yeah we have seen an uptick in our numbers. Our hospital number is up to 155 in Tyler hospitals that are COVID positive or COVID suspect. So, that number is higher than we have seen in several weeks inside the hospital as well. Again, as you see an increase in numbers, you see an increase in hospitalizations and potential deaths.”

Those recent deaths bring the total of COVID-19 related deaths to 82 county wide. The fatalities include one 35-year-old Tyler man, a 55-year-old Tyler woman, a 67-year-old Tyler man, a 68-year-old Tyler woman, a 69-year-old Whitehouse man, a 72-year-old Flint woman, a 76-year-old Tyler woman, a 78-year-old Tyler man, a 79-year-old Tyler woman and a 94-year-old Tyler woman. Out of the 82 virus-related deaths, 13 list the virus as a probable cause, according to NET Health.