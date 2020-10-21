Junior League of Tyler creates new initiative to benefit TISD students

TYLER – The Junior League of Tyler has developed a new community initiative in connection with Tyler ISD to assist students at five of the District’s middle schools. President Lindsey Harrison told KTBB Wednesday, “What we are doing is a private that any middle-schooler can come into and if they need deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, feminine products, under-wear, or anything that maybe they are not getting at home. They are able to go in privately, secretly, anonymously go grab these items and just feel better about themselves.”

The ‘JLT Care Closet’ will be housed under the supervision of the school nurse’s office. The Junior League of Tyler created the initiative in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Harrison continued, “During COVID and corona, so many people have lost their jobs and hardship is just really prevalent right now in TISD, and so I think this could not have come at a better time. And I think the nurses are excited… we found that many of them were paying out of their own pockets for these items for students. So there is finally an avenue for these girls and boys to come in and just quietly grab what they need.” If you would like to get involved with a donation you are asked to email info@juniorleagueoftyler.org, and you will receive a reply with how you can best help.