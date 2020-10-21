Virtual crime watch to combat thieves this Holiday season

TYLER — Thieves are 3 times more likely to steal packages in December. A Holiday Crime Watch virtual meeting has been scheduled for October 29th at 6:00 p.m. Organizers say the goal is to help prevent and stop crime. Practical guidance will be shared, along with new technology. ‘The Flock,’ is basically a License Plate Reader that when a vehicle is tied to a subject with warrants, a Violation of an Emergency Protective Order, a stolen vehicle, etc…it sends dispatch a text and officers respond. Register for the free meeting by clicking the link. https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9Wq1HHOKRaOVSfSS1xciAA.