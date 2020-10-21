Photographer sues over Texas mascot’s pre-Sugar Bowl charge

AUSTIN (AP) – A photographer is suing the owners of the University of Texas’ live mascot for negligence, saying he suffered serious neck and back injuries when the longhorn steer charged out of its pen before the 2019 Sugar Bowl. The Austin American-Statesman reports that Nick Wagner filed a petition Friday in Travis Country district court. According to the petition, Wagner was shooting photos of Georgia’s English bulldog mascot before the Texas-Georgia game at the New Orleans Superdome on Jan. 1, 2019, when the steer charged at the dog. The petition says Wagner, who worked for the Statesman at the time, is seeking up to $1 million in damages.