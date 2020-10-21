Former Longview teacher indicted

MARSHALL — A Harrison County grand jury indicted a former Longview ISD teacher on numerous charges including sexual abuse and aggravated sexual assault with a child. Originally, Topher James Stout, 41, was arrested last July in Longview for aggravated sexual assault with a child under the age of 14. According to our news partner KETK, he has since been accused of three other child sex charges and is being held in the Harrison County Jail. His bail has been set at half a million dollars. Stout, if convicted, is facing life in prison for the charges.