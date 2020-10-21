First trailer drops for Disney’s ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’

Walt Disney Animation Studios(LOS ANGELES) — The debut trailer for Disney’s animated Raya and the Last Dragon follows lone warrior Raya on her journey to find the last dragon.

The clip follows Raya on a quest with her armadillo sidekick, Tuk Tuk, as they venture into a mythical underground lair where she finds the coveted dragon gem and faces off against a mysterious character who tries to stop her from obtaining it.

“My whole life, I trained to become a guardian of the dragon gem, but this world has changed, and its people are divided. Now to restore peace, I must find the last dragon,” the character declares, against a backdrop of action sequences.

The film is set in the fictional land of Kumandra, 500 years after an evil force threatened the land and forced the dragons, who lived peacefully with humans, to sacrifice themselves in order to salvage humanity. Now, young warrior Raya must find the last dragon to unify the people of Kumandra, learning about the values of teamwork and trust along her journey.

Kelly Marie Tran, known for her breakout role as Rose Tico in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, is the voice behind Raya, while comedian and Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina voices Sisu, the last dragon.

Raya and the Last Dragon is set to debut in theaters on March 12, 2021.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

By Cillea Houghton

