Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr. have an issue with Chris Pratt being dubbed the worst Chris in Hollywood

Posted/updated on: October 21, 2020 at 9:39 am

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) -- There are a lot of Chrises in Hollywood, like Chris Evans or Chris Pine, and the debate continues over which one is actually the best. On the flipside, when it came to naming the worst Chris, Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt drew the short end of the stick.

The debate reignited over the weekend when filmmaker Amy Berg asked her fans on Twitter to name the worst Chris in Hollywood and Pratt seemingly won by a landslide. Some followers explained they disliked him because of his religious and political affiliations, which didn't sit well with a few of the actor's famous costars.

Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr., who starred alongside Pratt in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War and 2019's Avengers: Endgame not only slammed the poll but shamed fans for participating in such a negative conversation.

"You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is," Ruffalo tweeted on Tuesday. "I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule."

The Thor: Ragnarok star then reminded fans that they should be focusing on the upcoming election instead, calling the discourse a "distraction."

Downey Jr. took to Instagram also on Tuesday to defend his costar's honor and rebuked, "What a world... The 'sinless' are casting stones at my brother, Chris Pratt... A real Christian who lives by principle, has never demonstrated anything but positivity and gratitude."

The Iron Man star then challenged Pratt's haters, "If you take issue with Chris,,, I’ve got a novel idea. Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness."

Pratt has yet to respond to the ongoing debate.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

