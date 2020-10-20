Tyler curbside recycling pick up to pause for two weeks

TYLER — The City of Tyler Solid Waste Department has been notified that Rivers Recycling, the recycling plant contracted to take curbside recycling goods, will be closed for maintenance from Oct. 26 to Nov. 6. As a result, Rivers Recycling will not be accepting materials during this period. Both Rivers Recycling and City of Tyler curbside recycling pick up are expected to resume normal operations on Monday, Nov. 9. City of Tyler Solid Waste will continue to collect recycling carts placed at the curb on the normal scheduled collection day, but they will be disposed of at the Greenwood Landfill. Contact the Solid Waste Department with questions at (903) 531-1388.