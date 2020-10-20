Pilates Collective Tyler to celebrate grand opening and ribbon cutting

TYLER — Pilates Collective Tyler opened their doors in August. Stacy Hauck told KTBB on Tuesday, while the venue is new, the instructors are not. “Pam is great she has taught Pilates, actually all of our instructors, except for one, have taught Pilates for 20 plus years.” Hauck continued, “We have a very extensive staff of ‘Master Trainers’ and the passion that they have for the community and for the members is like nothing I’ve ever seen. And I look at it on the members side, because even though I own it I am not an instructor.” Hauck co-owns the facility with Pam Van Meter. They will host their Grand Opening and Open House from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday. A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with the Chamber of Commerce will take place at 4:30 p.m.

Hauck said, “We were at another studio in town and it closed due to COVID. I was a member and Pam was an instructor and due to COVID that studio closed down and it just didn’t look like it was every going to open back up. So Pam and I got together. She has a passion for it on the teaching side and I have a passion for it on the members side. So we got together and our husbands were fully supportive of us and we just made a go of it.” Hauck said the first lesson is free. “We want to make sure that when people come in that there is a good fit between them and the instructor, because that is vitally important.” You can get more details by clicking the link. https://www.pilatescollectivetyler.com/. Pilates Collective Tyler is located on Shelley Drive, their phone number is 903-207-8559 for more information.