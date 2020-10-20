Tyler man arrested for robbery and evading arrest

Tyler man arrested for robbery and evading arrestPosted/updated on: October 20, 2020 at 1:33 pm
TYLER — A Tyler man was in a Smith County courtroom on Tuesday, after being arrested in connection with a Tyler gas station robbery Monday night. Robert McKenzie, 48, is charged with robbery and evading arrest. McKenzie is accused of grabbing money that was on the counter at an Exxon on Loop 323 before driving away. Tyler Police say when an officer attempted to stop the vehicle, McKenzie continued to drive a short distance before his eventual arrest.