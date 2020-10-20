Rumer Willis reveals she lost her virginity to a man that “took advantage” of her

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Rumer Willis is hoping that, by sharing how she lost her virginity, she will help more women make more informed decisions and not succumb to pressure.

Appearing on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith on Tuesday, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood alum opened up about losing her virginity when she was a teenager.

“When I lost my virginity when I was 18, I was more concerned with the shame that I was feeling at not having done it,” Willis, the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis admitted.

Because of the shame she felt, the 32-year-old admitted that she that she allowed an “older” man to take her virginity, but declined to name anyone.

“I was not abused or it wasn’t rape, but I didn’t say yes. I wasn’t gung ho about it,” Willis furthered, adding that she “also didn’t say no. I just let it happen.”

The actress then brought up consent, saying that it the man had a “responsibility” to ensure that she was comfortable.

But, because her partner at the time “didn’t check-in” with her, Willis believes the man simply “took advantage” of her.

“No means no, but what if you can’t say no,” she concluded.

The interview was filmed pre-pandemic.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.