Kendall and Kylie Jenner drop new Amazon clothing line — everything’s less than $90

Posted/updated on: October 20, 2020 at 12:04 pm

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Business of FashionBy JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News



(NEW YORK) -- While wardrobes have transitioned into cozy at-home athleisure looks, tie-dye and face masks amid the coronavirus, Kendall and Kylie Jenner have a new collection for our new normal.



For the first time ever, the sister duo have created an exclusive clothing line with Amazon's The Drop, which is a series of limited-edition fashion collections and style inspiration from global influencers.



The new line officially dropped on Monday. Most collections are only available for 48 hours, but Kendall and Kylie's will be available until Oct. 25.



The Kendall + Kylie x The Drop collection has a wide variety of items such as bodysuits, matching sets, accessories, shoes and more. Plus, everything retails for less than $90.



Another added bonus to the latest assortment is that each purchase will also include a free face covering.



Both sisters have been posting videos to give fans styling inspiration and there are also lots ideas posted on the collection's landing page.



In one video, Kylie is seen wearing a black-and-orange tie-dye turtleneck that features a cut-out near her chest.



In another clip, Kendall is seen posing in a cropped sky blue cardigan paired with a pair of jeans.



All items from the line are ready to be shopped and available on Amazon's website until Sunday.



