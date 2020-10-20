BBB to host free “Shred Day” in Longview

LONGVIEW — The BBB will be hosting a free “Shred Day” event on Saturday, from 9:00 AM until Noon in Longview at the Drug Emporium on W. Loop 281. Attendees are encouraged to bring paper documents that contain personal and/or financial information to be destroyed. Cardboard boxes will not be accepted. Organizers request that attendees bring their documents in plastic bags. BBB has held three “Shred Day” events in 2020 in Tyler, Jacksonville and Lindale, which totaled nearly 50,000 pounds of documents to be destroyed.

Shredder trucks and volunteers will be on hand to assist participants and hand out information on identity theft protection. Volunteers will be using PPE. All attendees will remain in their vehicles. For more information about the events, contact BBB at 903-581-5704 or by going to bbb.org.