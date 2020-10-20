TISD celebrates TJC with award recognition

TYLER – Tyler ISD recognized Tyler Junior College recently, for its continued partnership to create successful student outcomes throughout the District. According to a TISD brief, Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford presented TJC President Dr. Juan Mejia with a Texas Association of School Board business recognition certificate as part of TASB’s Stand Up for Texas Public Schools advocacy campaign. TJC has partnered with Tyler ISD to create college-bound cultures, including the Early College High School program and the TJC Promise Scholarship program.

TISD’s ECHS program allows students to graduate high school with their high school diploma, and an associate degree from TJC. Seniors from the class of 2019 were the first ECHS graduating class, and over the past two years more than 140 ECHS graduates have graduated high school with associate degrees from TJC.