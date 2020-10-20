Melissa Benoist is absolutely in love with being a mom

Phillip Chin/Getty Images for Warner Brothers Television(LOS ANGELES) — After welcoming her first child last month, actress Melissa Benoist adorably opened up about being a first time mom and how much she adores motherhood.

Speaking to California Congresswoman Karen Bass via Instagram Live over the weekend, the Supergirl star gushed about her newborn son, Huxley Wood.

“He’s the best,” Benoist cooed. “I am loving being a parent. I love being a mom. He’s such a sweetheart!”

While the 32-year-old admits that her son brings her joy each day, she does admit that she does get choked up from time to time.

“He’s already so big and every day I’m, like, crying because he’s gained half an ounce,” laughed Benoist.

Despite that her son is growing like a weed, the Glee alum proudly announced that she has found the perfect Halloween outfit for her little one.

Proudly declaring she found a “cute Halloween onesie,” Benoist admitted to Bass that her son’s first Halloween is a little bittersweet.

Not only will she not be able to show off her son’s adorable getup in person to friends and family, Benoist sighed that “It’s a bummer we’re not gonna get any trick-or-treaters.”

Despite the letdown, Benoist affirmed that “it’s for a good reason” that children are changing their Halloween traditions this year in order to keep their family and loved ones safe from possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.

Benoist welcomed Huxley alongside husband and fellow Supergirl costar Chris Wood last month. The two shared the announcement of their son’s birth a few weeks after his arrival, with the actress gushing on September 25, “This little boy is everything.”

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.