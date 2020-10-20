Courteney Cox says she and fiancé Johnny McDaid haven’t seen each other March

Kevin Winter/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — COVID-19 has strained many facets of people’s lives, including relationships. For actress Courteney Cox, she says the pandemic challenged her and fiancé Johnny McDaid because they haven’t seen each other in over 200 days.

The Friends alum appeared on the Vinyl Supper podcast Monday, where she revealed to host Foy Vance that she and McDaid have been living on two separate continents for over half a year.

“I haven’t seen John in that many days, he left when the country shut down, or at least when California did,” Cox explained.

McDaid is a singer from Northern Ireland and, unfortunately, couldn’t return to the U.S. before international travel was restricted.

Cox admitted that it took some time adjusting to lockdown, detailing, “At first I was like, ‘Wow what do I do with myself,'” before channeling her creativity in the kitchen.

“I cook every day, I’ve learned to cook so much more,” the actress smiled. “I’ve perfected it.”

Still, things have never sat quite right with the Cougar Town alum because she’s missing such an important person in her life.

Cox also dove into her current living arrangement, adding that she’s been hunkering down with her daughter Coco and two other friends.

“They were gonna quarantine with me, which is great because if I can’t be with John,” the actress expressed, adding, “I don’t want to just be by myself with Coco. I’m a little chicken!”

Still, that doesn’t mean the actress isn’t taking the pandemic seriously and opened up about her friend’s harrowing battle with the coronavirus, which nearly killed him.

Thankfully, he completely recovered.

“That was one of the scariest things. I wouldn’t even understand COVID-19 had it not been right here,” Cox admitted of her friend Kevin, adding that watching him fight for his life “was scary.”

