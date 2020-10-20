Reese Witherspoon announces ‘Legally Blonde’ reunion

Tracy Bennett/MGM Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — Hope you’ve been practicing your bend and snap because the cast of Legally Blonde is back.

On Monday, Reese Witherspoon, who played the lead role of Elle Woods in the rom-com, announced that the cast is reuniting “for old times sake.”

“You guys!! It’s a Legally Blonde Reunion,” she tweeted along with a teaser clip. “We laughed, we cried and we may or may not have done the bend & snap for old times sake!”

“PS: Don’t you want to see if Elle & Warner finally make up?” she added.

The reunion promo shows Witherspoon and her former co-stars Luke Wilson, Holland Taylor, Jennifer Coolidge, Selma Blair, Ali Larter, Jessica Cauffiel and Alanna Ubach, laughing in a video group chat as flashes of scenes from the movie pan across the screen.

Legally Blonde follows sorority girl Elle Woods as she tries to win back her ex-boyfriend by pursuing a degree from Harvard Law School. In the process, she overcomes many stereotypes about blondes and emerges as a successful lawyer.

The film was released almost two decades ago in 2001, with the sequel Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, following in 2003. And, as of this year, a third installment penned by Mindy Kaling is in the works.

The Legally Blonde reunion special airs tonight at 6:15 ET on Hello Sunshine’s YouTube page.

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.