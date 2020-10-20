Texas coronavirus numbers

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Health officials have reported 4,319 COVID-19 hospital patients in Texas, the most since Aug. 28. The state estimated Monday that 82,930 cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 were active Monday in Texas, about a third more than the active cases reported a month ago. In Houston, schools in the state’s largest school district resumed in-person classes Monday for the first time since campuses doors were closed in March when the coronavirus came to Texas. Also, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced $4.1 million in federal funds will pay for police overtime to deal with a spike in violent crime since March.