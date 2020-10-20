Jeff Bridges has been diagnosed with cancer

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Actor Jeff Bridges announced on Monday that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

In two separate announcements via his official Twitter, The Big Lebowski actor didn’t mince words about the seriousness of his diagnosis, but assured fans that they shouldn’t feel alarmed.

“As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light,” Bridges, 70, started with a nod to one of his signature characters. “I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma.”

The Academy Award winner remained in good spirits despite the shocking news, telling concerned followers, “Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good.”

Bridges confirmed that he started treatment immediately and he will “keep you posted on my recovery.”

In a follow-up tweet, the Crazy Heart star extended his sincerest gratitude to all who have reached out and rallied around him.

“I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes,” Bridges nodded.

However, instead of continuing the focus on his upcoming health battle, the actor instead turned his attention toward something he finds equally as important — the upcoming election.

“While I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together,” he closed before linking the official vote.org website to help ensure as many people as possible participate in the November 3 election.

Lymphoma is a cancer that affects the body’s immune system by growing in lymphocytes, which are cells that fight infections. Mayo Clinic reports that lymphocytes are most commonly found in the lymph nodes, spleen and bone marrow.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.