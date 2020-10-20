Today is Tuesday October 20, 2020

Scoreboard roundup — 10/19/20

Posted/updated on: October 20, 2020 at 5:30 am
iStockBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Monday's sports events:

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Kansas City 26, Buffalo 17
Arizona 38, Dallas 10

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Philadelphia 2, New England 1

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

