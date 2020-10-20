iStock By ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Monday's sports events: NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Kansas City 26, Buffalo 17 Arizona 38, Dallas 10 MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER Philadelphia 2, New England 1 Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Scoreboard roundup — 10/19/20

Posted/updated on: October 20, 2020 at 5:30 am

