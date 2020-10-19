Food distribution in Longview – Oct. 23 & 24

LONGVIEW — Two organizations will be holding food distributions at the Longview Convention Complex this week. The East Texas Food Bank will hold a drive-thru produce distribution in Longview at the Gregg County Fairgrounds on Friday, from 8 to 10 a.m. Families will need to enter from Cotton St. at 100 Grand Blvd. and follow the route and traffic control directions to receive the free produce items. Additionally, Transformation Longview will hold a Farmers to Families Food Box Giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, distributing 1,500 food boxes with produce, meat, and dairy. Any family seeking food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic click the link https://www.easttexasfoodbank.org/join-the-fight/, and scroll down to get information on the nearest food resources.