Mabank and Spring Hill forfeit upcoming games due to COVID-19

EAST TEXAS — Mabank will forfeit its game against Chapel Hill scheduled for Friday night. According to our news partner KETK, Mabank is the latest school to have to cancel a football game after cases of COVID-19 occurred. The junior varsity and junior high games set for this week will continued as scheduled. For district tie-breaker purposes, Chapel Hill will be award a 15-0 win. The Spring Hill Football program will continue to be sidelined this week. Last Friday’s game at Liberty-Eylau was canceled due to COVID-19. The Panthers also canceled this Friday’s game vs. Pleasant Grove. Since it is a district contest, it will be an 18-point forfeit loss for Spring Hill, and an 18-point forfeit win for Pleasant Grove.