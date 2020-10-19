Virtual open houses announced for Master Street Plan

TYLER — Two virtual open houses will be held by Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Thursday to gather public data that could be used in updating the city’s Master Street Plan. According to our news partner KETK, the virtual open houses will be held via Zoom from 1 to 2 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. Oct 22. The same topics will be discussed during both meetings. The public can join a meeting by clicking the links. Meeting #1 from 1 to 2 p.m. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82452463540?pwd=WVRqcFFZSXdsOHowdFJLRnpjVSt5UT09.

Meeting #2 from 5 to 6 p.m.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81572358325?pwd=Y21lbHFOY2MxQ2NNaDlOcE5zNGhjQT09. These links will also be posted on the MPO’s homepage at http://www.TylerAreaMPO.org.