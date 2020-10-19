TJL Longview closing Bargain Box Store

LONGVIEW — The Junior League of Longview is closing its Bargain Box store on Fourth St after nearly a quarter of a century. According to a post on social media, TJL Longview credited a partnership with Neiman Marcus beginning in 1996 that has allowed the proceeds from the store to “return thousands of dollars back into the community through projects, grants, and scholarships.” The League will continue to evaluate the current changing retail climate and look to the future for innovative avenues to fundraise to serve the Longview community.