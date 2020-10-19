Advertisement

John McClane is back in new Die Hard…battery commercial?

20th Century Fox/Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- No surprise that fans of the Die Hard movie franchise got excited when Rumer Willis posted a brief video tease on her Instagram Sunday of her dad, Bruce Willis, apparently reprising his signature movie role of Die Hard super-cop John McClane, with the hashtag #DIEHARDISBACK.

Could it be a secretly-filmed Die Hard sequel about to drop? Not unless your idea of thrilling action is trying to replace a dead battery.

That's right: the tease was for a Die Hard car battery commercial. But to be fair, producers did pull out all of the stops. The action-packed two-minute spot, which is also for Advance Auto Parts and debuted during the Green Bay vs. Tampa Bay NFL game Sunday, featured Willis avoiding a posse of of gun-toting bad guys and other signature obstacles as he battles to buy and install a new battery into his car.

We even get cameos from Clarence Gilyard, who played bad-guy tech genius Theo in the 1988 original, as well as De'voreaux White, reprising his role as Argyle, the limo driver, who runs into McClane on the street -- literally -- and then gives him a ride back to his car. Or tries to, at least.

Willis does seem to be having a good time, pretty much smirking his way through the entire affair. We don't want to give to much of it away, but suffice it to say McClane wins in the end. The commercial's posted on YouTube, where as of late Monday morning it had earned nearly 15,000 views.

