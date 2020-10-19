Drug Take Back Day scheduled for Saturday in Marshall

MARSHALL — The Marshall Police Department Drug Take Back Event will be held Saturday in front of CVS Pharmacy on East End Blvd North. Unwanted, unused or expired prescription drugs will be collected by Officers on-site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from residents in Marshall and Harrison County. Immediately following the Drug Take Back Day, the Marshall Police Department will hand-deliver the prescription drugs to the DEA, and all medications will be incinerated. Organizers say this option is proven safer than flushing pills into the water supply or throwing them directly in the trash.