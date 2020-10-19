3 arrested in Henderson county

ATHENS — A total of three people were arrested in connection to drug crimes in Henderson County on Sunday and Monday, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office. “These individuals may have thought the wee-hours of the night and darkness would hide them from the law,” Hillhouse said. “They were wrong.” Joshua Warren Pannitti, 29, was taken into custody Monday after a deputy tried to pull him over and then saw him drop something in a trash can, the announcement said.Shelley Lue Riggins, 53, was arrested at a residence near Larue and charged with possession of the same drug and possession of a firearm by a felon.

She is suspected of firing a handgun. Deputies recovered the gun and two baggies containing meth, the announcement said. Samuel Holloway, 39, was arrested about 4 a.m. Monday after a traffic stop on FM 85 near a gas station. Hillhouse said Holloway was carrying meth and items used to inject and inhale the drug.