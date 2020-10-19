Fatal car accident in Van Zandt County

EDGEWOOD — An Edgewood man died Saturday after losing control of his car and hitting a tree. According to a media release from DPS, Tristen Levi Crow, 21, was traveling north on Highway 19 about 3.5 miles southwest of Edgewood about 5 a.m. Saturday. Initial reports indicate Crow left the roadway to the west and entered a side skid continuing in the west ditch skidding north until crossing over VZCR 3606 and making impact. Crow was pronounced dead at the scene. The DPS is investigating the accident.