33ft/iStock By JEANETTE TORRES-PEREZ, ABC News (NEW YORK) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers are headed to the World Series for the third time in four years after defeating the Atlanta Braves Sunday night. The Dodgers beat the Braves 4-3 in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series to advance to the Fall Classic, where they will face off against the Tampa Bay Rays. Fans from both cities -- Los Angeles and Tampa Bay, Florida -- have already celebrated championships this year, with the Los Angeles Lakers clinching the NBA title and the Tampa Bay Lightning winning the Stanley Cup trophy. The teams will begin their quest to bring home another championship on Tuesday night, when Game 1 of the World Series kicks off.

Dodgers beat Braves, advance to World Series against Rays

Posted/updated on: October 19, 2020 at 7:03 am

