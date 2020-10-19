Scoreboard roundup — 10/18/20

Scoreboard roundup — 10/18/20Posted/updated on: October 19, 2020 at 5:12 am
By ABC News
(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Sunday's sports events:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
LA Dodgers 4, Atlanta 3 (LA wins series 4-3)
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Tennessee 42, Houston 36 (OT)
NY Giants 20, Washington 19
Indianapolis 31, Cincinnati 27
Atlanta 40, Minnesota 23
Chicago 23, Carolina 16
Detroit 34, Jacksonville 16
Pittsburgh 38, Cleveland 7
Denver 18, New England 12
Baltimore 30, Philadelphia 28
Miami 24, NY Jets 0
Tampa Bay 38, Green Bay 10
San Francisco 24, LA Rams 16
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Columbus 3, New York City FC 1
Orlando City 1, New York 1 (Tie)
D.C. United 2, Cincinnati 1
Toronto FC 1, Atlanta 0
Houston 2, Minnesota 2 (Tie)
Los Angeles FC 1, Portland 1 (Tie)
LA Galaxy 1, Vancouver 0
Seattle 0, San Jose 0 (Tie)
Real Salt Lake at Colorado (Postponed)
