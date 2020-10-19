Scoreboard roundup — 10/18/20

iStock By ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Sunday's sports events: MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS LA Dodgers 4, Atlanta 3 (LA wins series 4-3) NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Tennessee 42, Houston 36 (OT) NY Giants 20, Washington 19 Indianapolis 31, Cincinnati 27 Atlanta 40, Minnesota 23 Chicago 23, Carolina 16 Detroit 34, Jacksonville 16 Pittsburgh 38, Cleveland 7 Denver 18, New England 12 Baltimore 30, Philadelphia 28 Miami 24, NY Jets 0 Tampa Bay 38, Green Bay 10 San Francisco 24, LA Rams 16 MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER Columbus 3, New York City FC 1 Orlando City 1, New York 1 (Tie) D.C. United 2, Cincinnati 1 Toronto FC 1, Atlanta 0 Houston 2, Minnesota 2 (Tie) Los Angeles FC 1, Portland 1 (Tie) LA Galaxy 1, Vancouver 0 Seattle 0, San Jose 0 (Tie) Real Salt Lake at Colorado (Postponed) Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

