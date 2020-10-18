New Hope receives Texas Historical Marker

BROWNSBORO — New Hope United Methodist Church received a Texas Historical Marker by State Representative Keith Bell on Saturday. The commemorative marker tells the story of the Jackson family and how the church came to be. You can view the presentation by clicking the link. https://www.facebook.com/NewHopeBrownsboro. The marker reads: New Hope United Methodist Church Located south of Brownsboro in the community known as New Hope, the New Hope United Methodist Church began as a small gathering in a combination school and church building.

Church records began in 1884, but services likely date to the 1860s, when several pioneer families moved to Vale Springs from the Friendship community. In 1889, members moved their church to land donated by James Thomas Jackson and his wife, Mariah “Aunt Click” Jackson. The church and school building was moved to a hill until a new frame building could be erected. While located on New Hope Hill, the church was renamed New Hope Methodist Episcopal Church, south. In 1983, the church established new Hope Cemetery when Church members’ children contracted typhoid fever. As a small rural church, Sunday services were limited to once a month. Each summer, members would walk for miles to attend the church’s revival events held under brush arbors.