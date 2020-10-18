El Paso sees largest number in hospitals due to COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Officials say the El Paso area has reported its highest number of hospitalizations due to the coronavirus since the pandemic began. El Paso health officials said Sunday that a record high 449 hospitalizations were reported for Saturday, with 129 of those patients in intensive care. The Texas Department of Health and Human Services reports that the El Paso area has only seven intensive care unit beds available. The increase in hospitalizations and cases prompted El Paso officials last week to implement tighter restrictions to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Also, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is sending doctors, nurses and supplies to hospitals there.