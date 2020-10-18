Hegar in Tyler on first Saturday of early voting

TYLER — MJ Hegar was in Tyler on Saturday meeting with voters and local leaders. Hegar is running for the US Senate, taking on the incumbent, Senator John Cornyn. Hegar made the stop in Tyler at the Majesty Adult Day Care and was joined by councilwoman Shirley McKellar and facility owner Ed Thompson. Hegar claims that in Cornyn’s 30 years in Washington, he has taken $12 million from special interest groups. Hegar says, “she won’t fight for special interest groups and we deserve better.”