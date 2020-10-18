LONGVIEW — The support for President Trump has been evident over the last several months with “Boat Parades”, “Biker Rally’s” and “Motorcade Processions.” Saturday marked a Trump parade in Longview. According to our news partner KETK, the Trump Parade was well represented with decorated cars and RV’s, as well as motorcycles flying flags and waving signs of support. Organizers say this was their attempt to have fun, and motivate people to vote. Gail Gilbert said, “We decided that it was just a fun thing to do. People could bring their families, support the president, dress patriotic and put their flags up.” Early voting continues Monday. Election Day is November 3.