TxDOT projects in the Tyler District for the upcoming week

TYLER – Here is a look at some of the work planned by TxDOT in the Tyler district for the upcoming week. Schedules are subject to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones. In Smith County, opening of the newly completed I-20 entrance and exit ramps between US 69 and Jim Hogg Rd. has been rescheduled for this week. The ramps are part of the $14.8 million I-20 Ramp Improvement project. In Gregg County, various projects will be performed including the FM 3272 Restoration Project and the FM 1844 Widening Project. To see the entire report for the upcoming week for the entire 8 County District, click the link. https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/040-2020.html.