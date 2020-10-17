‘Don’t Bug Me’ flu awareness campaign launched by UT Health East Texas

TYLER — UT Health East Texas has announced the start of the “Don’t Bug Me” flu awareness campaign. According to a release from UT Health, the goal is raise awareness and stress the importance of preventing the spread of the flu at a time when COVID-19 is already impacting hospital capacity. Don’t Bug Me is aimed at educating the community about healthy lifestyle habits to prevent the spread of seasonal flu viruses and other communicable diseases. That includes getting a flu shot, practicing proper hand hygiene, covering coughs and sneezes, wearing a mask and social distancing.