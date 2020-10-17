20th annual Fall Family Fun Trail coming to Glass Rec Center

TYLER — The Tyler Parks and Recreation Department invites the community to the 20th Annual Fall Family Fun Trail on Oct. 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Glass Recreation Center, located on W. 32nd St. The event is free and designed for children ages 2 to 12 with games, vendors, an appearance by “Shorty the Squirrel,” Candy and a photo backdrop for pictures. According to the press brief, costumes are encouraged. There will also be 15 organizations and businesses set up with games and candy for the Kids. Pre-registration is required. For more information, call (903) 595-7271 or click the link. https://www.cityoftyler.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/6404/2717.