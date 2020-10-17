Today is Saturday October 17, 2020

Program Schedules  Listen Live!
Advertisement

Ex-Angels employee indicted in Tyler Skaggs’ fatal overdose

Posted/updated on: October 17, 2020 at 7:16 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a former Los Angeles Angels employee in pitcher Tyler Skaggs’ fatal drug overdose. A coroner says Skaggs choked to death on his vomit with a toxic mix of alcohol and the drugs fentanyl and oxycodone in his system. The indictment Thursday in Fort Worth charges Eric Prescott Kay with drug distribution and drug conspiracy. Skaggs was found dead in his suburban Dallas hotel room on July 1, 2019, before a game against the Texas Rangers.

Advertisement

Ex-Angels employee indicted in Tyler Skaggs’ fatal overdose

Posted/updated on: October 17, 2020 at 7:16 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a former Los Angeles Angels employee in pitcher Tyler Skaggs’ fatal drug overdose. A coroner says Skaggs choked to death on his vomit with a toxic mix of alcohol and the drugs fentanyl and oxycodone in his system. The indictment Thursday in Fort Worth charges Eric Prescott Kay with drug distribution and drug conspiracy. Skaggs was found dead in his suburban Dallas hotel room on July 1, 2019, before a game against the Texas Rangers.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement