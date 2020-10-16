Congressman Gohmert greets 1st Sgt. Hatley

LEAVENWORTH — Congressional Justice for Warriors Caucus Chairman Rep. Louie Gohmert (TX-01) greeted First Sergeant John Hatley Friday upon his release from the U.S. Penitentiary in Kansas. Hatley who was being held at Leavenworth is now on parole after spending 11 years incarcerated. Congressman Gohmert said, “The faith of First Sergeant John Hatley makes him a tireless, unshakeable American patriot who was abandoned by his country and sentenced to life in prison without a single shred of physical evidence. After working to help get him released, it was an honor to be at Leavenworth prison to greet him as he was released on parole after he spent 11 years wrongly incarcerated.” Click the link for the full release. https://gohmert.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=399823.