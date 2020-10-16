The Rotary Club of Marshall donates $20,000 to ETBU

MARSHALL — East Texas Baptist University received a $20,000 donation from the Rotary Club of Marshall on Friday. According to a media release, the gift will go towards the renovation of the 8th floor of the historic Marshall Grand. After the building was gifted to the University in 2013, ETBU raised over $4 million for renovations. The open ballroom-type facility will accommodate up to 280 guests in banquet-style and 400 seats theater-style for various University functions. Additionally, organizations like the Rotary Club can utilize the building for meetings, conferences, seminars, and other events.