2 fatalities in Smith County crash

TYLER – DPS Troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on FM 2661, 2 miles west of Noonday Thursday morning. Investigators say the accident in Smith County took place after a driver drifted over the center line striking Martin Ladaverde, 53 of Ben Wheeler. He was dead at the scene. Angela Hopkins Bryan, 35, of Ben Wheeler. Bryan was transported to UT-Health –Tyler where she later died. Ladaverde and Bryan were both transported to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler. The crash remains under investigation.