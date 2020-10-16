Firefighters return home after assisting with wildfires in California

LONGVIEW — City officials say, the final four Longview firefighters returned home on Thursday afternoon following their deployment to assist with wildfires in California. Employees had been in that state since Sept. 28, after going to relieve an initial team of three firefighters that had been on location since Sept. 11. Firefighters are spending rehab time with family and friends before returning to work next week. There are still nearly 9,000 firefighters on the front lines across the state, as of Friday.