Resident seeking change to Highway 64 and CR 289 in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL — Another crash took place on Highway 64 and C.R. 289 this week, this time it was a three vehicle crash. Longtime resident on the Chapel Hill roadway, Ann Mitchell told our news partner KETK, it’s a very dangerous stretch of highway. The most recent accident involved a car that had stopped while waiting to turn, that was hit from behind by another car, then forced into on-coming traffic and slammed into a gasoline tanker. “If he had hit trees it would have exploded and this would have been an inferno. I live in a log house, and it doesn’t take much to set a log house on fire.

“State representative Matt Schaefer is pushing for change by working with the Texas Department of Public Safety, ultimately wanting a turn lane installed. Until then, Schaefer told our news partner KETK, “I’m asking for flasher’s to be put up on the signage of the intersection. I’m asking that we try to get the speed limit lowered a little bit and some more attention drawn to the speed limit sign.”